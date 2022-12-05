WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Secretary of State has started the search for the next Sedgwick County election commissioner. Secretary Scott Schwab needs someone to replace Angela Caudillo, who resigned last week.
The Secretary of State’s Office is accepting applications as of Monday. It will accept applications until 5 p.m. on Jan. 13.
Applying for the job
To qualify, applicants must:
- Have been “a qualified elector and resident” of Sedgwick County for at least two years
- Be a citizen of the U.S.
- Be 18 years or older
- Be registered to vote
The Secretary of State’s website says these are the minimum qualifications:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, Business Administration, Public Administration, or a related field
- Ability to travel throughout Sedgwick County
- Ability to perform in a public speaking capacity to the media and both large and small groups
A news release from Schwab’s office said applicants will be given preference if they have these credentials:
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Minimum of three to five years of management experience
- Demonstrated experience in relationship building
A committee of representatives from Sedwick County government and the Secretary of State’s Office will review the applications and interview candidates. The committee will recommend finalists to Schwab, who will interview them and appoint the next commissioner.
“Elections are a critical function of government, and I appreciate the committee’s prompt action to ensure a highly qualified candidate is selected to take on this important responsibility,” Schwab said.
To apply for the job, click here. Be prepared to upload your resume and a cover letter.
What does the election commissioner do?
The person who gets the job will work out of the Sedgwick County Election Office in Wichita. The Secretary of State’s Office said these are some, but not all, of the duties:
- Responsibility for all aspects of election administration in accordance with federal, state, and local laws and regulations
- Maintaining voter registration files, campaign finance records, and other documents filed with the office
- Accepting and filing nominations and declaration papers of candidates for office and declaration of party affiliation
- Verifying signatures on petitions for candidates, question initiatives and recalls
- Preparing public notices regarding elections
- Disseminating and promoting information regarding the electoral process
- Establishing and fixing boundaries of wards and precincts within the county
- Planning for early voting, which includes identifying and securing early voting sites
- Recruiting and training poll workers
- Preparing and printing the ballots for all elections held within the county
- Conducting post-election audits as required by state law
- Recommending the purchase of voting equipment and other election technology software needed to conduct elections in the county
- Following all policies and procedures regarding the security of election systems
- Effectively managing office personnel
- Following county policies regarding personnel, pay plan and compensation, purchasing, budget, financial, and auditing procedures
- Attending annual certification training
- Preparing, submitting, and presenting the election commissioner’s annual budget to the board of county commissioners
- Responding to Kansas Open Records requests or other requests for information regarding the election commissioner’s office