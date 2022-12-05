WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Secretary of State has started the search for the next Sedgwick County election commissioner. Secretary Scott Schwab needs someone to replace Angela Caudillo, who resigned last week.

The Secretary of State’s Office is accepting applications as of Monday. It will accept applications until 5 p.m. on Jan. 13.

Applying for the job

To qualify, applicants must:

Have been “a qualified elector and resident” of Sedgwick County for at least two years

Be a citizen of the U.S.

Be 18 years or older

Be registered to vote

The Secretary of State’s website says these are the minimum qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, Business Administration, Public Administration, or a related field

Ability to travel throughout Sedgwick County

Ability to perform in a public speaking capacity to the media and both large and small groups

A news release from Schwab’s office said applicants will be given preference if they have these credentials:

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Minimum of three to five years of management experience

Demonstrated experience in relationship building

A committee of representatives from Sedwick County government and the Secretary of State’s Office will review the applications and interview candidates. The committee will recommend finalists to Schwab, who will interview them and appoint the next commissioner.

“Elections are a critical function of government, and I appreciate the committee’s prompt action to ensure a highly qualified candidate is selected to take on this important responsibility,” Schwab said.

To apply for the job, click here. Be prepared to upload your resume and a cover letter.

What does the election commissioner do?

The person who gets the job will work out of the Sedgwick County Election Office in Wichita. The Secretary of State’s Office said these are some, but not all, of the duties: