Want to know the importance of spaying and neutering animals?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Friends of Feral Felines KS is hosting the Black Cat Event – No Tux or Tails Required. The event will educate people, especially children, about the importance of spaying and neutering animals.

The event is Saturday, Oct. 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Plum Shelter at Sedgwick County Park, 6501 W 21st St. The event is free and open to the public.

In addition to FOFFKS, a Wichita area trap-neuter-return organization, Wichita Animal Action League, Beauties & Beasts, Kansas Humane Society, Mt. Hope Animal Sanctuary and Sedgwick County Animal Control will be at the event.

Children will have the opportunity to earn the title of “Pawsitively Awesome Animal Advocate” by answering questions in a booklet they will be given at the event.

Each organization will have an activity at their booth that attendees can participate in. They will cost tickets, which can be purchased at the event.

Activities include:

Balloon animals

Face painting

Memory game

Be a feral cat and get trapped in a drop

And more

Food, including hot dogs, hamburgers, vegetarian hot dogs, chips, nachos and soda and water will be available for purchase using tickets.

Friends of Feral Felines KS state they believe it is important to teach children about the importance of spaying and neutering pets, which will, in turn, lead to fewer abandoned, stray and feral cats in the community.

Since 2010, FOFFKS has trapped, spayed/neutered, vaccinated against rabies and returned almost 8,500 cats in the Wichita area. In 2021, over 1,000 feral cats have been TNR’d, with a goal of 1,200 for the year.

If you know of a feral cat that needs to be spayed or neutered in Wichita, you can sign up here. The cost to trap, spay or neuter and release a feral cat back into its habitat costs $65. A payment plan can be arranged.

If you would like to donate to FOFFKS, you can go here.

FOFFKS is a volunteer-run, not-for-profit, 501(c)3 organization.