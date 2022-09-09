WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita has some jobs it is trying to fill, so it is holding a job fair on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

If you are interested in applying, you do not need to register ahead of time. Instead, go to the Wichita Workforce Center, 2021 N. Amidon, Suite 1100, between 9 a.m. and noon on Tuesday.

The City said the jobs are in a number of departments:

Cultural Arts

Fire

Human Resources

Library

Park and Recreation

Police

Public Works and Utilities

Transportation

Computers will be available at Workforce Alliance for you to apply for open positions. Parking is free.