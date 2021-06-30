Wanted: Man walks away from Larned sexual predator program

LARNED, Kan. (KSNW) — Authorities are looking for a man who walked away from the Sexual Predator Treatment Program at Larned State Hospital Wednesday morning.

The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office says John Freeman Colt should be considered dangerous.

John Freeman Colt is a registered sex offender in Kansas, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. A Shawnee County judge convicted him of aggravated sexual battery and aggravated burglary in 2001 against a woman of unknown age in Topeka. The Kansas Offender Registry lists his primary address as LSH.

(Photo provided by Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo provided by Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo provided by Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office)

John Freeman Colt, 2017 (Courtesy KBI)

John Freeman Colt, 2014 (Courtesy Kansas Department of Corrections)

The sheriff says Colt walked out of LSH around 7:09 a.m. He was last seen at 11:10 a.m. walking north from the Kwik Shop on Broadway in Larned.

Colt is described ad 5’7″, 200 pounds, with blue eyes and short brown hair. He has a tattoo on his left arm of a heart with the letters BH. He was last seen wearing a gray, long-sleeved shirt, black pants, and a dark face mask.

The sheriff’s office says Colt may have an ID badge that says “C Jones,” and he may have a cell phone.

If you know where Colt is, call 911.