WICHITA, Kan. (KNSW) — A common scam has returned to the area and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office wants to make sure you don’t fall for it.

Sedgwick County residents have received calls from someone claiming to be an employee of the sheriff’s office. The caller will say that the person has missed jury duty and now has a warrant out for their arrest.

You’re then asked to purchase gift cards and provide the scammers with the numbers to pay off the non-existent fine and avoid going to jail. The scammers use computer software to “spoof” a legitimate Caller ID number that shows it is from the sheriff’s office.

No one from any law enforcement agency will ever contact you by telephone asking you to pay a fine over the phone using gift cards to avoid arrest. The sheriff’s office also urges you never to give out personal information over the telephone, like your social security number, to someone who calls you.

You should also never pay anyone over the phone using a credit, debit, or gift card unless you are the one who called them to purchase something. If you receive a call that you believe to be a scam, or if you receive a call from someone claiming to be law enforcement and you are unsure if it is legitimate, hang up and call the actual law enforcement agency instead.