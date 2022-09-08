HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Reno County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) is warning residents about another warrant scam making rounds again.

According to the RCSO, the callers pretend to be a member of law enforcement and often tell the person they’ve called that they have an outstanding warrant. The scammer says the warrant can be cleared if they agree to pay a “fine” immediately.

The person is then often directed to go purchase a prepaid gift card of some type and then to call back with the card information. The sheriff’s office has received numerous calls reporting the scam and that the scammers were calling from a 316 area code rather than the 620 area.

The RCSO is reminding residents that if you receive a call from someone claiming to be law enforcement, you can call the office at 620-694-2735 to confirm their identity with the department. They also want to remind the public that they will never ask for a prepaid card, and you cannot pay fines with any type of gift card.