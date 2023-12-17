PARK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A big turnout today in Park City, for the Warrior Clash Youth Wrestling Tournament. Many took a moment to remember a well-known coach, Mike Krause.

Krause’s unexpected disappearance back in October, shocked many in the wrestling community. Friends, coaches, and parents said his presence was a significant boost for the sport and his death is a huge loss for wrestling.

“The Warrior Clash will not be the same today without him leading our warmup and getting everyone fired up to compete for the prized warrior clash helmet,” said a Krause tribute.

A message honoring the late coach as the best youth coach in the country echoed over the speaker system, at the start of Park City’s annual Warrior Clash Tournament.

Krause was always able to get the best out of his students.

“He got kids to believe they were 8 feet tall and bulletproof,” said Triumph Wrestling Coach Nate Blevins.

Blevins, a local coach, said that Krause visited Kansas six to eight times per year, putting on camps across the state. He said kids from all parts of the country looked up to him.

“When he would come here and do a warmup, he’d be down on the mat at 7:15, he was on at 7:30 and there’d be 20–30 kids trying to talk to him and get his autograph, he’s kind of like a wrestling celebrity,” said Blevins.

“Without Mike, there are a lot of kids that would kind of be lost,” said Maize Wrestling Club Assistant Coach Donald Phillips.

Phillips remembers Krause for having a strong impact on the camps he hosted at their facility.

“Him just being able to come in and get the attention of kids real quick, and be able to bring an entire room together and just have all of that focus and attention,” said Phillips.

Phillips said Krause’s teachings will live on through future wrestlers.

“There are hours and hundreds of hours out there of just his videos and just him talking, and some of that stuff is going to be engrained forever,” said Phillips.

A memorial children’s educational fund was set up in Mike Krause’s name. It has since raised over 30 thousand dollars. The money will go to supporting his children’s education.