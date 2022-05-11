PHILLIPS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A washed-out road was a factor in a deadly crash on a rural road east of Phillipsburg.

It happened on East Santa Fe Road at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. A 2016 Toyota Tacoma, driven by 74-year-old George P. Korobka of Hays, was heading westbound on Santa Fe Road. His pickup began to skid due to the washout.

Korobka’s pickup struck the west bank and came to rest in the washout. He was taken to Phillips County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the KHP report, Korobka wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

The KHP said the road was closed due to the washout.