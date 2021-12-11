Watch Live: Bob Dole’s hometown of Russell pays final tribute to him

KSN is livestreaming events from Russell as they happen.

RUSSELL, Kan. (KSNW) — The town of Russell is getting a final chance to say its goodbyes to its native son, Senator Bob Dole.

Dole, who died Sunday at the age of 98, always remembered his Kansas roots as he rose to national fame as a politician.

On Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., a public viewing will be held at St. Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Russell. A service will be held at 11 a.m., with tribute remarks from Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall and former Senator Pat Roberts.

The public will be invited to pass by the Senator’s casket following the service to pay their respects. At 1 p.m., Dole’s casket will depart for Topeka.

At 4:30 p.m. in Topeka, Gov. Laura Kelly and a delegation of Kansas officials will receive Dole’s casket at the Kansas State Capitol. Kansas ROTC cadets will provide an honor cordon as the Kansas National Guard Casket Team carries the casket to its position of repose on the second level.

KSN will live stream the public ceremony that will take place in the Capitol Rotunda and include remarks by Governor Kelly, Senators Roger Marshall, Jerry Moran, former Senator Nancy Kassebaum Baker, and former Congressman James Slattery.

After the service, Dole’s casket and family will return to Washington, D.C. Details of his burial at the Arlington National Cemetery are pending.