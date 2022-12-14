WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A driver whose brakes failed in her car on Wednesday crashed into a business in east Wichita on Tuesday.

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said in a release officers responded to a non-injury crash in the 5600 block of E. Central Ave. around 9:09 a.m.

When they arrived, they contacted a 45-year-old woman who told them she pulled into the parking lot of Finley’s Hobbies in a black SUV when her brakes failed, causing her to hit the building.

There were no injuries reported. Two businesses were damaged from the crash.