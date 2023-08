WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Cessna 210 was forced to make an emergency landing shortly after takeoff.

It happened around 12: 45 p.m. Wednesday at Eisenhower National Airport. Valerie Wise, Air Service and Marketing Manager for the airport, says the airplane experienced a power failure and made an emergency landing, coming down north of the east runway, south of Pueblo Drive.

Wise says three people were on board at the time, but no one was hurt.