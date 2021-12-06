Watch: Fire breaks out in Arrowhead parking lot, no one injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – The Kansas City Fire Department said no one was hurt after grass fires started in the Arrowhead Stadium parking lot after Sunday night’s game.

The fire department said they are not sure how, but fires started in two different spots and the high winds were helping fuel the fire.

“We prepare, train, and plan for many different scenarios like this one,” Jason Spreitzer, spokesperson for KCFD, said. “Our crews quickly addressed the fire and extinguished it. No injuries were reported.”

Winds reached over 20 miles per hour in the later hours of Sunday night after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos 22-9.