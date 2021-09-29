Watch: Funeral Mass for Father Emil Kapaun at 10:30 a.m.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The funeral Mass for Father Emil Kapaun will take place Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m. at Hartman Arena.

On Tuesday, thousands paid respects at a vigil Tuesday to the priest who was taken as a prisoner in the Korean War and fell sick. His remains were not found until earlier this year. Kapaun is in the first step in being declared a saint.

Following the Mass, there will be an event for those who could not make it to the service. Kapaun’s remains will be carried in a horse-drawn caisson procession from Veterans Memorial Park, 339 Veterans Memorial Parkway, to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception at Central and Broadway. It is expected to start at 1:30 and last until 3 p.m.

Central will be closed from Veterans Parkway to Topeka Streets for the procession from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Westbound traffic from Riverview and 2nd Street will be closed, but all eastbound traffic will be open to 2nd Street. The Wichita Police Department and other coordinating agencies will be present to provide an escort and assist with traffic control.

Kapaun will be laid to rest in a 5,400-pound tomb inside the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

The Catholic Diocese of Wichita has been planning Kapaun’s service for months.