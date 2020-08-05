Watch: Governor Kelly to make major economic development announcement via Zoom meeting

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly is hosting a virtual press conference at 4 p.m. Wednesday to announce a major economic development update for Kansas.  

The conference is being streamed on her Facebook page.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories