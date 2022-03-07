HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hutchinson Fire Department gives an update on a deadly weekend wildfire in Reno County. KSN will livestream the news conference which is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday.

The Cottonwood Complex fire east of Hutchinson damaged or destroyed numerous homes Saturday. By Sunday morning, HFD said approximately 12,000 acres had burned. At the time, crews were still working to put out some of the fire.

They were also searching for two missing people. By Sunday afternoon, search crews found one person’s body. The second person was found safe.

