Watch: KSNW sign blown off building during storm

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Just after 7:20 p.m. Monday night, we heard a loud crash in the newsroom coming from the front of the building. Then we saw what happened in this video.

The wind coming down Main Street knocks the sign loose at 19:19:24. It hangs on by threads of wires and cables until 19:20:24.

Fortunately, nobody from KSN or passersby were injured by this.

Our engineers have disconnected the power from the area and removed much of the debris, but the sign will remain on the sidewalk until the storm passes. We have place emergency cones around the sign on the sidewalk.