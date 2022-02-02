The livestream is not available. We have a reporter at the service. We will update the story as she provides updates.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Former U.S. Senator for Kansas Bob Dole is being laid to rest today at Arlington National Cemetery. The burial service was expected to begin around 1 p.m., after a church service.

The graveside funeral service will be a private ceremony, but media coverage is allowed from a discreet distance. KSN hoped to livestream as much of the service as we were allowed to show. But it appears Arlington is not allowing the livestream.

A reporter with our D.C. Bureau is at the service. She said the casket has arrived. We will update the story as she provides information.

Bob Dole’s casket arrives at Arlington National Cemetery, Feb. 2, 2022. (KSN Photo)

Bob Dole’s casket is carried to his final resting place at Arlington National Cemetery, Feb. 2, 2022. (KSN Photo)

The Arlington ceremony began with a caisson arriving at the gravesite. A team moved the casket from the caisson to the gravesite and secured the flag over the casket.

When the family is seated, the chaplain will perform the service. Then, the family will rise for honors. Then, there will be a 3-rifle volley which is not the same as a 21-gun salute, and a bugler will play Taps.

The family will be seated again as the casket team folds the flag. After the flag is presented to the family, there will be words of condolences extended, and the service will conclude.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s office said the governor will attend the service.

Dole died on Dec. 5 at the age of 98. There were many national and statewide tributes to the much-loved veteran and war hero. The service at Arlington has been pending since then.

Dole was a proud Kansan, a veteran of World War II, an advocate for those with disabilities, and a Republican politician recognized for his ability to find a compromise between battling political parties.