WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Mayor Brandon Whipple has called a special City Council meeting for 2 p.m. Friday. The meeting is taking place at City Hall, 455 N. Main, in the City Council Chambers. The City Council will discuss and vote on a proposed ordinance concerning mandating the use of masks and face coverings in public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A draft of the proposed ordinance is provided below.