Watch Live: DA holds news conference, unknown subject

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — District Attorney Marc Bennett is holding a news conference at 11 a.m. on 17-year-old Cedric Lofton.

Bennett’s office has been looking into the death of Lofton at the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center. Lofton died in the hospital on Sept. 26 of cardiopulmonary arrest. His death came two days after a physical struggle while being “restrained in the prone position” at the intake center.

An autopsy report released last month showed Lofton’s death was the result of homicide.

