Watch Live: Governor Kelly on upcoming end to disaster declaration, need for an extension

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas is currently under a State Disaster Declaration that expires next week.

The declaration allows the state to access emergency money and pay unemployment claims. It also prevents inmates from being released if they are not given a speedy trial.

The deadline to extend the declaration is Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Governor Laura Kelly, a Democrat, wants to extend the deadline, but she needs the support of a small group of Republican lawmakers.

Kelly is holding a news conference at 4 p.m. today. She will be joined by Kansas Adjutant General David Weishaar.

KSN will livestream her news conference on KSN.com.

