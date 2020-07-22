Watch Live: Kansas State Board of Education special meeting on reopening schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas State Board of Education will vote on Gov. Laura Kelly’s plan to delay the reopening of K-12 schools.
The board cannot amend or change the executive order and will have to vote to approve or deny the order today.
Last week, the board approved roughly 1,100 pages of reopening guidelines for local boards of education.
