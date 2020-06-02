Mayor, pastors offer message of peace after unrest in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and some Wichita pastors united to deliver what they are calling a message of peace Tuesday afternoon.
The briefing follows a night of unrest in a north Wichita neighborhood. Two people were arrested.
“All of our hearts are very heavy, right now,” said Rev. Kevin Graham. “And as Mayor Whipple said, I’m usually invited and called to pray for the opening of the city council meeting. Never thought I, would have dreamed that I would have to come and pray over such a hard time like this that our country is going through, our city is going through. We are coming here to pray for peace.”
Also on Tuesday, Whipple announced the creation of a new Mayor’s Civil Rights Advisory Council. The 20 individuals on the council will focus on issues of inclusion, diversity and civil rights.
- Davontae Harris
- Pastor Pam Mason
- Rev. Kevin Graham
- Alicia Sanchez
- Karen Cayce
- LaWanda DeShazer
- Tariq Azimi
- Emily Schlenker
- Marquetta Atkins
- Abi Boatman
- Sean Gates
- Chad Rico
- JJ James
- Faith Martin
- Ngoc Van
- Brandon Trotter
- Dalton Glasscock
- Willy Scott Jr.
- Hussam Madi
- Allen Stoker Jr.
The committee will serve only serve a three-month term before the next members are chosen. The mayor says that is to garner a wide range of feedback from the community.
If an individual is interested in serving on the next committee, please email the Mayor at bwhipple@wichita.gov.
LATEST STORIES:
- Detention officer quits after being told he couldn’t kneel
- Crews investigate fire early Wednesday in downtown Wichita
- President Trump says GOP is pulling convention from North Carolina
- Wichita mayor creates advisory council focused on civil rights
- On Ronelle’s Radar: Steamy day, stormy evening Wednesday