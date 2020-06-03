Watch Live: Mayor, police chief, others discuss several nights of unrest in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple, Police Chief Gordon Ramsay, and others are holding a news conference at 3:00 Wednesday. They are expected to answer questions about the police response to protests in the city and to violence that has followed some of the protests.

The briefing is at Wichita City Hall. KSN will livestream it on KSN.com.

Ramsay says protesters shot at officers and threw rocks at them late Monday night into Tuesday morning near 21st and Arkansas. Police have released video of a someone firing a gun and have asked for help identifying the person.

One day later, looters hit a QuikTrip store at that same intersection.

Also, Exploration Place says some of its windows were shot out late Tuesday.

