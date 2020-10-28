Watch Live: Sedgwick County Commission meeting

Mobile users click here

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Commission meets today for a meeting at 9 a.m.

KSN News will have a crew at the meeting to cover any fallout from an attack ad produced in the 2019 Wichita mayoral race.

In a court filing, County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell denied he was involved in producing the ad.

Mark Schoenhofer, O’Donnell’s attorney, submitted a court filing Tuesday stating that Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple’s lawsuit was frivolous and filed to try to impact the results of the Sedgwick County Commission 2nd District election.

O’Donnell is seeking a second term representing the 2nd District on Nov. 3.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office has opened an investigation into the ad involving O’Donnell, Wichita City Council Member James Clendenin, and Rep. Michael Capps, Kansas District 85.

Several commissioners condemned the actions and some called for O’Donnell to resign.

The commission now on to a special agenda item that has to do with commissioner O’Donnell, him being named in a lawsuit and recordings that were released.



Commissioners say they do not take this matter lately and have heard from many of their constituents. @KrystleKSN pic.twitter.com/yDcJuQ40AL — Krystle Sherrell (@KrystleKSN) October 28, 2020

#BREAKING: A resolution is being presented that requests commissioner O’Donnell to resign from his position. @KSNNews pic.twitter.com/JNY9CdMIhn — Krystle Sherrell (@KrystleKSN) October 28, 2020

Here is what that resolution looks like. @KSNNews pic.twitter.com/GW0tMmpQxm — Krystle Sherrell (@KrystleKSN) October 28, 2020

I missed the second page. Here it is! pic.twitter.com/EWnIj6KzTa — Krystle Sherrell (@KrystleKSN) October 28, 2020

Commissioners also asking O’Donnell to decline his position if re-elected next week. @KSNNews — Krystle Sherrell (@KrystleKSN) October 28, 2020

“What we heard on that tape is not a shock to me.” -Lacey Cruse



She says she has heard this type of behavior for two years down the office hall.



“The only way out of this is to resign.” @KSNNews pic.twitter.com/MxS6XHJ9jK — Krystle Sherrell (@KrystleKSN) October 28, 2020

Michael O’Donnell speaking publicly for the first time…



“I deeply regret my actions.”



He says he had nothing to do with the production of the video.



He admits lack of judgment in the conversation in the recording.



“No excuses will be given here today.” @KSNNews pic.twitter.com/lEV9JLmxBg — Krystle Sherrell (@KrystleKSN) October 28, 2020

