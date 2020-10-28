Watch Live: Sedgwick County Commission meeting

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Commission meets today for a meeting at 9 a.m.

KSN News will have a crew at the meeting to cover any fallout from an attack ad produced in the 2019 Wichita mayoral race.

In a court filing, County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell denied he was involved in producing the ad.

Mark Schoenhofer, O’Donnell’s attorney, submitted a court filing Tuesday stating that Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple’s lawsuit was frivolous and filed to try to impact the results of the Sedgwick County Commission 2nd District election.

O’Donnell is seeking a second term representing the 2nd District on Nov. 3.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office has opened an investigation into the ad involving O’Donnell, Wichita City Council Member James Clendenin, and Rep. Michael Capps, Kansas District 85.

Several commissioners condemned the actions and some called for O’Donnell to resign.

