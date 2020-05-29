DA drops dozens of cases after evidence is stolen from Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Someone stole money, guns and drugs from Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office property and evidence. The district attorney says the theft has forced him to dismiss 30 cases so far.

Sheriff Jeff Easter says a sheriff’s office employee is being investigated in the case. The employee has not been arrested.

The sheriff said the investigation is continuing and they are putting together a case to present to the district attorney.

