Watch Live: Special postgame coverage of the AFC Championship Game

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs holds up the Lamar Hunt trophy after defeating the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs defeated the Titans 35-24. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans just finished the AFC Championship Game, with the Chiefs beating the Titans 35-24 and are heading to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years.

FOX4 has special postgame coverage from our team out at Arrowhead Stadium, which you can watch in the video at the top of the page.

