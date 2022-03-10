HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hutchinson Fire Department said the Cottonwood Complex fire that started Saturday is still burning Thursday. Fire Chief Steven Beer said his crews are watching 26 miles of the perimeter and putting out flare-ups.

Beer said the fire is 95% contained. He says it could be next week before the fire is 100% contained. Some of it will depend on how much snow Reno County gets. Firefighters are monitoring the area, especially the perimeter, around the clock.

The fire destroyed 35 homes, 110 vehicles and almost 100 outbuildings. One person died in the fire near 4th and Victory Road.

Beer said the victims only had minutes, maybe less, to get out of their homes and get to safety. One of the victims along Victory Road told him that she left her house Saturday and saw her vehicle was already on fire. A fire department brush truck quickly drove up and got her out of danger.

Investigators say the fire started after a burned brush pile rekindled.