Watch Live: USD 259 Wichita update on schooling and food plan

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – USD 259 Superintendent Dr. Alicia Thompson will provide an update on Wichita schools at 4:00 p.m. Friday.
She plans to address how students will continue learning now that Kansas Governor Laura Kelly closed school buildings for the rest of the semester.
Thompson will also talk about how the district will provide food for students.
