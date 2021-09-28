Vigil held for Father Emil Kapaun Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The vigil for Father Emil Kapaun took place Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Hartman Arena.

On Wednesday, Kapaun’s funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m.

After the Mass at Hartman Arena, there will be an event for those who could not make it to the service. Kapaun’s remains will be carried in a procession from Veterans Memorial Park, 339 Veterans Memorial Parkway, to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception at Central and Broadway in Wichita. It is expected to start at 1:30 and last until 3 p.m.

Kapaun will be laid to rest in a 5,400 pound tomb inside the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception located at Broadway and Central.

Father Emil Kapaun died in 1951 after he was taken as a prison of war in the Korean War and fell sick. His remains were not found until earlier this year. Fr. Kapaun was flown in from Hawaii and taken to his hometown of Pilsen, Kan.

The first of two memorial services being held for the late war hero and sainthood candidate had 5,500 people in attendence.

“We welcome you and thank you for joining us in this vigil of prayer and holy rosary for Father Emil Kapaun,” said Father David Lies, vicar general.

Thousands were able to pay their respects to Fr. Kapaun.

“The human being that he was and the things that he did. I served in the military too and I’ve read the book on him,” said Ray Vail who attended the vigil.

The Catholic Diocese of Wichita has been planning the vigil for months.

“Its been a lot of work and a lot of planning and it just goes to show we have a solid army of Catholic faithful that are able to help us and willing to help pitch in on different things,” said Matt Vainer, Catholic Diocese of Wichita.

A major part of the vigil and other events for Fr. Kapaun is the hope that he will eventually be accepted into sainthood.

“We’re still a long ways away, but we’re certain that he’s looking down on Heaven and this is just part of the process,” said Vainer.

But for some, he has already made an impact.

“I feel like I’m in the presence of a saint because he saved my son and he saved my daughter. I have an overwhelming sense of calm and happiness and awe for everything he has done for our world and our country,” said Terri Norgren who attended the vigil.

Some of Fr. Kapaun’s family members and several bishops from Wichita who are in ministry elsewhere were able to attend his vigil tonight.