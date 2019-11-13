Wichita Wind Surge the official new team name of Wichita Baseball

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichitans have been on edge, waiting for months to hear the official name of the new Wichita baseball team and see the new logo.

Many opinions have been tossed around on social media regarding the possible team names that have already been released, but tonight we were presented with the official choice, The Wichita Wind Surge

The excitement is not just for the team name, but the fervor also surrounded the construction of the the stadium as well, and all that this new baseball team is expected to bring to the city of Wichita.