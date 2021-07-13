Watch Live: Large crowd gathers to speak on non-discrimination ordinance at Wichita City Council meeting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A large crowd gathered at the Wichita City Council meeting for the non-discrimination ordinance.

Last week, the city council passed the non-discrimination ordinance 4-3 on the first reading.

The ordinance prohibits discrimination against persons because of their age, color, disability, familial status, gender identity, genetic information, national origin or ancestry, race, religion, sex, sexual orientation, veteran status or any other factor protected by law in the areas of:

Employment

Housing

Public Accommodations

Three people spoke about the non-discrimination ordinance during the public comment on Tuesday.

After public comments, the council voted to move the discrimination ordinance, which was on second reading, from the consent agenda to new council business so more people could speak on the issue.

Many lined up after that to speak out for and against the ordinance.

People line up outside Wichita City Hall before the council meeting on the non-discrimination ordinance. Many outside were chanting and singing, “This is the day the Lord has made.” (KSN Video)