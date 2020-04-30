WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple is scheduled to give his weekly briefing at 10:45 a.m. Thursday.
Some of the topics he expects to cover include free meals for children and a survey through Wichita State University.
We will livestream the news conference here on KSN.com.
LATEST STORIES:
- Families turned away from storm shelter due to COVID-19
- President Trump erupts at campaign team as his poll numbers slide
- Pence’s wife says he was unaware of mask policy during visit
- Heartland Stampede 2020 canceled due to coronavirus pandemic
- Watch Live: Wichita mayor gives update on city issues