Watch Live: Wichita mayor talks about McLean opening, library update and transit announcement

Local

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple will be giving the city’s weekly briefing at 10:45 a.m. Thursday.

He will discuss a library update, a street sweeper update, opening up Mclean and a special Transit announcement. The mayor also usually takes questions from the media and could talk about any coronavirus issues in the city.

He will be live outside City Hall. We will stream it live here on KSN.com.

