WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN is partnering with KPTS for a mayoral debate.

Eight of the nine candidates accepted the invitation to participate, including Jared Cerullo, Shelia Davis, Bryan Frye, Anthony Gallardo, Celeste Racette, Julie Rose Stroud, incumbent mayor Brandon Whipple and Lily Wu.

KPTS says that Tom Kane was also invited but chose not to participate.

Craig Andres is one of three local journalists asking questions to the candidates.

KPTS is airing the debate live on their channel.