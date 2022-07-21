WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is giving an update Thursday morning on the case of a dozen officers involved in a texting scandal. The texts allegedly included discriminatory images and made light of the use of force.

Interim Police Chief Lem Moore will discuss the discipline in the case during a news conference at 10:30 at City Hall. KSN will livestream the news conference on KSN.com.

In April, a committee that investigated how the WPD handled the officers’ misconduct said the discipline “was not appropriate given the seriousness of the offenses” and the impact on the community, the WPD and the City of Wichita.

After the report, Moore said, “From my perspective, more discipline may be issued, needs to be issued in this matter.”

The text messaging and electronic image sharing took place between December 2015 and February 2021. The majority of messaging occurred between May 2018 and February 2021. It was discovered during an investigation involving a now former Sedgwick County Sheriff sergeant who was formerly a member of the WPD Special Weapons and Tactics unit. The WPD investigation of the text messages and images commenced in June 2021.

In March, Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter told KSN that the three deputies involved were let go. On April 22, a Wichita firefighter was also put on administrative leave for his possible role in the scandal.

In May, Former Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said he disagreed with how the City of Wichita is handling the controversy, but his concern was not just over that case. Ramsay sent a letter to the mayor and Wichita City Council members saying that they should look into what is going on at the top levels of City Hall.