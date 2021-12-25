Watch: Wichita Police Department speaks on officer-involved shooting Christmas morning

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two Wichita police officers are being treated for injuries not considered life-threatening after being shot in the early hours of Christmas Day.

Police investigating a domestic violence report made contact early Saturday with the suspect, 24-year-old Malik Rogers. Police say he resisted arrest and fired several shots.

One officer was shot in the leg. The other was shot in the arm. Both were being treated at a hospital.

A tactical team was called and the apartment was evacuated. The suspect was later found dead of what police called a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police say no officers fired any shots.

