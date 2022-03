JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) — The funeral services of JPD Officer Jake Reed are being livestreamed.

The service at Missouri Southern State University started at 1:00 p.m.

Find more information by visiting this Facebook post by the Joplin Police Department.

Both Corporal Ben Cooper and Officer Jake Reed were on-duty when they were struck by fatal gunfire during a disturbance call last Tuesday (March 8).