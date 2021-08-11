Watch out: Armyworms storming into Wichita lawns

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Armyworms by the thousands are on the attack in Wichita putting lawns in danger.

The armyworm is a common sight in several grassy areas around Wichita. It’s a small caterpillar that can do some serious damage in a short period of time. But don’t worry, experts say there are ways to win the war against these little critters.

“Never thought I would be so excited to smash a bug,” said Cyndi DeRee, who lives in Wichita.

It’s been a week since Cyndi DeRee said she first noticed little caterpillars in her grass. “Our grass turned brown within two days they are very damaging,” said DeRee.

DeRee said she has treated her lawn twice now, but the Armyworms have taken over.

“We spend a lot of time out here every night and every morning just smashing because I figure if I can kill one or two or a hundred, then that is going to help,” said DeRee.

The owner of Johnson’s Garden Center, Marty Johnson said 75 people called him Wednesday asking for help.

“The moths will lay eggs and there can be up to 1,000 eggs each female moth can drop in a yard so those caterpillars are hungry they have got to eat something to survive,” Johnson said. “And right now is when they are doing that.”

To get rid of the bugs, Johnson recommends caterpillar bug killer sprays and pesticides.

“They are biological controls and they are only going to kill caterpillars, so they are not going to target other insects,” said Johnson.

DeRee said to be on the lookout before it is too late.

“If you’ve seen them on your sidewalk, run to your nearest nursery and get them taken care of,” said Deree.

Johnson said caterpillar killing supplies are in high demand. He said it’s been 20 years since he’s seen Armyworms this bad in the Wichita area.