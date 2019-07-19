Watch out for hot playgrounds

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Summer fun at the local parks can lead to serious burns if you’re not careful.

“Ouch, that’s warm,” said firefighter Jacob Gonzales of Garden City Fire Department.

Friday, firefighters were armed with a thermal gun at Finnup Park to see just how hot the equipment can get.

“We’re finding temperatures in and above the hundred range, asphalt and sand are in the 130,” Gonzales said.

He said the metal slides were too reflective to get a true reading, but when checking the temperature of the plastic slide, the reading was higher than he expected.

“That’s like 157,” he said.

He said burns can start to happen at 110 degrees, and if you’re not careful, it can become serious.

Parents like Justin Franco said he has to take precautions before letting his little one play.

“I remember burning my legs on the metal slides,” he said. “I am definitely checking the surfaces and making sure everything is okay.”

Fire officials are advising not to run around barefoot, to drink lots of water, and to recognize the symptoms of heat exhaustion.

“If you start getting dizzy or stop sweating, those are two signs you’ve been in the weather too long,” Gonzales said.

They also suggest putting the back of your hand on slides and metal areas to ensure it’s safe enough for the kids to play on.

