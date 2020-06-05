Live Now
Watch KSN News at Noon

Watch: Wichita United holds a rally outside of city hall

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita United is holding a rally Friday afternoon outside of city call.

The organization says its mission is peaceful. They welcome all races, gender, orientations, and nationalities.

Guest speakers will include Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and other city leaders. Food trucks will also be on hand at the event.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories