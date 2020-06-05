Watch: Wichita United holds a rally outside of city hall

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita United is holding a rally Friday afternoon outside of city call.
The organization says its mission is peaceful. They welcome all races, gender, orientations, and nationalities.
Guest speakers will include Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and other city leaders. Food trucks will also be on hand at the event.
