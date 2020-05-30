WATCH: Wichitans hold protest rally in memory of man killed in Minneapolis while in police custody

ST. LOUIS (St. Louis Post-Dispatch) - Protesters blocked a downtown St. Louis interstate, set a fire in the road and broke into trucks in a demonstration over the death of a black Minneapolis man after a white police officer knelt on his neck. One protester died early Saturday.

Protesters blocked I-44 for nearly three hours after taking to the streets Friday night, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. The protester who died had climbed between two trailers of a Fed Ex truck and was killed when it drove away.