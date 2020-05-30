WATCH: Wichitans hold protest rally in memory of man killed in Minneapolis while in police custody

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– A group called ‘Justice for Floyd’ will hold a protest Saturday at Wichita Police Department’s Patrol North Bureau on East 21st Street to bring awareness to police brutality. The peaceful rally is expected to start at 1 p.m.
