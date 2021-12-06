Water boil advisory issued for Hoisington

HOISINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A boil water advisory has been issued for the City of Hoisington public water supply system by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).

The KDHE notes this is not related to COVID-19.

KDHE officials issued the advisory due to the use of a backup well with unknown bacteriological water quality.

The KDHE asks customers of the Hoisington public water system to observe the following precautions until further notice:

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic ice-maker.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

The advisory took effect on Dec. 6 and will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved.

Regardless of whether the public water supplier or Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announced a boil water advisory, only the KDHE can issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.

For consumer questions, the KDHE asks that you please contact the water system or KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information, please visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage: http://www.kdheks.gov/pws/emergencyresponse/water_disruption.htm

Restaurants and other food establishments that have questions about the impact of the boil water advisory on their business can contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety & lodging program at kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.