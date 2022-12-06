WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A water break near a major intersection in west Wichita caused the Wichita Fire Department (WFD) to temporarily close off the area Tuesday afternoon.

The water break happened around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Ridge and Douglas.

Wichita city officials say that the scene looks more significant than it is. A contractor hit a 12-inch water main. There was no impact to water pressure.

KSN Video

The WFD had blocked both the north and the south lanes of traffic while they worked to get it under control, but the road has since reopened.