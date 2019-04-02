Water conservation rebate program renewed for 2019

The Wichita City Council today approved $100,000 for the continuation of the Water Conservation Rebate Program.

The program encourages residents to purchase water-saving household devices by offering rebates.

Applications will be accepted at the Environmental Health office, 1900 E. 9th Street North, through the end of the year or until funding is exhausted. Qualifying purchases made after January 1, 2019 will be eligible.

Rebates are available to customers who have active accounts with the Public Works & Utilities for the delivery of potable water.

2019 marks the seventh continuous year of the program. To date, rebates totaling $1,071,372 have been approved for more than 11,000 water-saving devices, for an estimated total water savings of 268 million gallons. The program has provided rebates for 2,310 washing machines, 2,832 dishwashers, 4,107 toilets, 1,479 rain barrels, and 368 other devices including dual flush valve kits, smart irrigation controllers, and rain sensor shutoffs.

Eight devices and appliances are eligible for rebates. Detailed program requirements and lists of qualifying items are available at Wichita.gov and SaveWichitaWater.com. General guidelines and eligible items are listed below. The City strongly recommends bringing a printout of the qualifying appliances for reference when shopping. There is a limit of five rebated items per water customer account. Rebates will not exceed the purchase price.

Rebates are available for up to:

$100 on Low flow Toilets: WaterSense qualified using 1.28 gallons per flush or less;

$100 on Low flow Urinals: WaterSense qualified using 0.5 gallons per flush or less;

$100 on High Efficiency Dishwashers: Energy Star or Consortium for Energy Efficiency (CEE);

$100 on High Efficiency Clothes Washers: Water Factor of 4.5 gallons or less (CEE rated);

$100 on Smart Irrigation Controllers: Labeled as approved by WaterSense©;

$100 on Rain Sensor-Shutoffs: Set to shut off irrigation after ¼-inch of rain is received;

$75 on Rain Barrels: 45 gallons or larger; and

$50 on Dual Flush Toilet Conversion Kits: Change inefficient toilets to using 1.6 gals. per flush or less

For more customers are encouraged to contact the Water Conservation office at (316) 268-8351 or email WaterRebate@wichita.gov for more information.