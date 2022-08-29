WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There will be a Water Lantern Festival at OJ Watson Park, 3022 S McLean Blvd, Saturday, Sept. 3, from 5-9 p.m.

“Experience the magic of the Water Lantern Festival where you will enjoy tasty food trucks, fun music, and an incredible sight as thousands of floating lanterns reflect unique messages of love, hope, and happiness,” reads the description of the Water Lantern Festival.

Timeline:

5 p.m. — Gates open

5-8:30 p.m. — Food trucks open, and music plays

6:30 p.m. — Guests can begin designing their lanterns

8-9 p.m. — Lanterns will be launched

9 p.m. — Event ends

Tickets:

Adult tickets from now until Wednesday, Aug. 31, are $25.99. Adult tickets will then be $45.99 until Friday, Sept. 2. On the day of the event, Saturday, Sept. 3, adult tickets will be $55.99.

Each adult ticket includes a wristband for entry into the festival area with access to food trucks, a floating lantern kit, an LED candle, a commemorative drawstring bag, a marker, and lantern retrieval and water cleanup.

Youth tickets for kids aged 8-14 are $11.99. Kids seven and under who will not be participating are free.

Other ticket options, including Deluxe and Date Night Special, are available. To buy tickets for the event, click here.

Additional information:

Water Lantern Festival recommends that you bring your event ticket, rather it is printed or digital, cash for food trucks and vendors, a blanket and warm clothes, a camping chair, a camera and bug spray.

Parking is located around the venue and neighboring areas.

To learn more about the Water Lantern Festival, click here.