WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A vacant structure in Wichita caught fire on Saturday morning, prompting a response from the Wichita Fire Department (WFD).

A news release from WFD says around 8 a.m., crews were dispatched to a reported building fire call near the intersection of Broadway and Indianapolis. Dispatchers received multiple calls, and when crews arrived they saw a “significant” smoke column.

Crews forced entry, began attacking the fire and started searching for possible victims. Water supply became complicated when a water line broke, which WFD said can happen when a “significant demand” is placed on the pipes.

One crew reported heavy fire showing on multiple sides of a two-car boarded-up garage with possible exposure to a nearby structure and power lines.

There were no injuries reported in the fire, from either firefighters or civilians. WFD says the house in front of the building has been the scene of four previous fires, including one in the last week.

An investigation is ongoing.