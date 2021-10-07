City of Wichita under boil water advisory

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Wichita after a power outage and water main break. This affects any customers of the City of Wichita Water Department, including towns like Andover and Kechi.

Alan King, the director of Public Works & Utilities, says the water main break happened after a power interruption. Because of this, the pressure levels in the pipe lowered below the minimum pressure allowance. When power turned on, the pressure rose, therefore causing the water main break.

Crews are on the scene of a major water main break at I-135 and 17th Street North, Oct. 7, 2021. (KSN Photo)

“Pipes don’t like big changes of pressure up or down,” King said. “It experienced both as it depressurized and then as we pushed water into it to repressurize it. That’s a theory. It’s a working theory at this point, but we think that that could explain what we’re seeing now at that treatment plant not maintaining proper pressure.”

City of Wichita water customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic ice maker

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled, but supervise young children so they do not drink bath water

People with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians before getting water on their wounds

LINK | KDHE Information for Consumers: Boil Water Precautions and Tips

There is a water main break at I-135 and 17th St. The city says it is affecting many, including water pressure loss at Wichita State University, businesses, and residents.

Despite who issues a boil water advisory, only KDHE can issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.

For consumer questions, call City of Wichita at 316-265-1300, or KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information please visit KDHE’s Public Water Supply Consumer Information webpage.

Restaurants and other food establishments that have questions about the impact of the boil water advisory on their business can contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety and lodging program at kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.