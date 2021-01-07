Water main break shuts down section of westbound 13th Street

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A water main break has forced city crews to close a section of westbound 13th Street North in the Riverside area.
The closure is affecting traffic between Payne and Garland, where 13th Street curves along the river.
The city is asking drivers to find another route. It says the repair work will last the entire day.
