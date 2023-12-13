WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Water service has been turned off for several stores at Towne West.

KSN News has confirmed with the City of Wichita, who says they could not disclose which specific businesses have had their water service turned off. However, they have confirmed that two businesses had their water shut off Tuesday and a third Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the city says the property manager has not been making payments and has significantly lapsed on payments for water service at the mall. The spokesperson says that there will be no further service interruptions until the water utility can reach the property manager.

Last month, electricity was turned off at the mall for non-payment. Power was restored later that day.

Electricity was also turned off in September for non-payment but was soon restored. The power was almost turned off back in June as well for non-payment.

KSN News has left a message with Kohan Retail Investment Group, which owns the property, and is waiting for a response.