Wave in Wichita announces lineup, tickets on sale

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Music venues now scheduling concerts — another sign we are beginning to return to normal. Wave in Wichita released its lineup Wednesday.

The first concert at Wave will be in June, but tickets are already on sale. “A lot of people have reached out to buy tickets and they are excited, and everybody has mentioned they missed concerts and you know just really amped to come out,” said Jared Parson, Wave’s general manager.

Wave will require masks and all concerts will be outdoors until the fall.

The venue is waiting on federal funding to help with its 14-month shutdown. They applied last week, and are waiting for the application to be accepted.

For more information on Wave tickets, click here.